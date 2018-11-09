1. Michigan State: No Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, no problem for Spartans, who return three all-Big Ten candidates.
2. Michigan: Wolverines must replace tons of firepower from NCAA runner-up team, but they usually get that done.
3. Indiana: If freshman Romeo Langford is real deal, Hoosiers' new commitment to defense will take them a long way.
4. Nebraska: If veteran Cornhuskers can pick up where they left off last season, conference title is within reach.
5. Wisconsin: Badgers got back to playing Wisconsin basketball over final nine games and now they're healthy, hungry.