1. Michigan State: The Big Ten title has already been conceded to the Spartans. It’s the NCAA title they’re after.
2. Maryland: With an elite point guard and dominant big man, Terps are covered at the two most important positions.
3. Purdue: How critical was Carsen Edwards to Boilermakers’ success? We’ll find out as most of the others return.
4. Ohio State: Big Ten’s best freshman class should lead to a breakthrough season in Chris Holtmann’s third year.
5. UW: All-American Ethan Happ is gone and returning group is largely unknown. Expect that to change in a hurry.