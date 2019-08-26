1. Micah Parsons (right), OLB, Penn State: Elite recruit led Nittany Lions in tackles as true freshman despite making only one start.
2. Paddy Fisher, ILB, Northwestern: Rangy, old-school thumper shows up on play after play from his middle linebacker spot.
3. Markus Bailey, OLB, Purdue: Bailey put NFL on hold to return for senior season, should benefit from more experienced line.
4. Joe Bachie, ILB, Michigan State: Tackling machine is a two-time All-Big Ten selection who is primed for his best season.
5. Khaleke Hudson, OLB, Michigan: Senior does a little bit of everything at Wolverines' viper position, and he does it all well.