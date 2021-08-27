Top five linebackers

1. Micah McFadden (above), Indiana: McFadden recorded six sacks and led the Hoosiers in tackles for the second consecutive season as a sophomore.
2. Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers: Fatukasi turned down a chance at the NFL to return for his senior campaign in Piscataway after leading the Big Ten with 101 tackles last season.
3. Jack Sanborn, UW: Sanborn has led the Badgers in tackles in each of his two seasons as a starter.
4. Jake Hansen, Illinois: Hansen’s combined 14 takeaways over the past two seasons are the most in the nation.
5. Brandon Smith, Penn State: Smith started all nine games last season, finishing with eight tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.