Top five impact transfers

1. Arnold Ebiketie (above), DE, Penn State: Ebiketie was a second team American Athletic Conference choice last season after leading Temple in tackles for loss (8½), sacks (4) and forced fumbles (3). Penn State needs all the experience it can muster while replacing three starters on the defensive line, including All-Big Ten defensive end Shaka Toney.
2. Daylen Baldwin, WR, Michigan: Baldwin joins the Wolverines after catching 27 passes for 540 yards and seven touchdowns in six games this spring at Jackson State, an FCS program. Baldwin is big (6-2, 219) with good hands and chose Michigan over Ohio State, among others.
3. Anthony Russo, QB, Michigan State: Russo started 26 games at Temple, throwing for 6,292 yards with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He joins a Michigan State team that ranked 13th in the Big Ten in passing efficiency last season.
4. Chase Hayden, RB, Illinois: Hayden carried the ball 49 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns while playing for Bret Bielema as a true freshman in 2017 at Arkansas. They now are reunited and, knowing how much Bielema loves to run the ball, Hayden should get plenty of opportunities while competing with Chase Brown.
5. Ryan Hilinski, QB, Northwestern: Hilinski started as a true freshman at South Carolina in 2019, throwing for more than 2,300 yards, but he only appeared in two games last season and has had injury issues during his college career. Hunter Johnson won the starting job over Hilinski in training camp, but at least the Wildcats have an experienced backup they can turn to if Johnson struggles.