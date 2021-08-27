Top five impact freshmen

1. C.J. Stroud (above), QB, Ohio State: Stroud appeared in three games while serving as Justin Fields’ understudy and had a 48-yard touchdown run against Michigan State last season. He went 16 of 22 for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s spring game. Stroud won’t have anything handed to him, especially with the top QB in the 2022 class, Quinn Ewers, reclassifying and joining the Buckeyes late in the summer.
2. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: One of the top prospects in the Buckeyes’ loaded 2021 class has made a solid impression since enrolling early in January. Ohio State has an embarrassment of young talent at tailback: In addition to Henderson and fellow true freshman Evan Pryor, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams is in the mix to push veteran Master Teague III for carries.
3. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: Cade McNamara will head into the season as the Wolverines’ starter. But don’t be surprised if McCarthy, a five-star recruit, pushes McNamara for that spot.
4. Kalen King, CB, Penn State: Penn State coach James Franklin has raved about King, who enrolled early and has a knack for being disruptive in the secondary.
5. Ma’a Gaoteote, LB, Michigan State: The highest-ranked player in the Spartans’ 2021 class may be counted on to play immediately at a spot that lacks depth.