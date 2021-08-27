 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five impact freshmen
0 Comments

Top five impact freshmen

  • 0
C.J. Stroud

1. C.J. Stroud (above), QB, Ohio State: Stroud appeared in three games while serving as Justin Fields’ understudy and had a 48-yard touchdown run against Michigan State last season. He went 16 of 22 for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s spring game. Stroud won’t have anything handed to him, especially with the top QB in the 2022 class, Quinn Ewers, reclassifying and joining the Buckeyes late in the summer.

2. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: One of the top prospects in the Buckeyes’ loaded 2021 class has made a solid impression since enrolling early in January. Ohio State has an embarrassment of young talent at tailback: In addition to Henderson and fellow true freshman Evan Pryor, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams is in the mix to push veteran Master Teague III for carries.

3. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: Cade McNamara will head into the season as the Wolverines’ starter. But don’t be surprised if McCarthy, a five-star recruit, pushes McNamara for that spot.

4. Kalen King, CB, Penn State: Penn State coach James Franklin has raved about King, who enrolled early and has a knack for being disruptive in the secondary.

5. Ma’a Gaoteote, LB, Michigan State: The highest-ranked player in the Spartans’ 2021 class may be counted on to play immediately at a spot that lacks depth.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics