1. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan: Wolverines have an open spot in the secondary and Hill, the nation's top safety recruit, will fill it.
2. Wandale Robinson, WR/RB: Nebraska: Shifty all-purpose back could be for Nebraska what Rondale Moore was for Purdue last season.
3. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: West Lafayette native enrolled in school early and started from the first day of spring practice.
4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: Prized five-star recruit should have ample opportunity in Buckeyes' depleted receiving corps.
5. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Michigan: Missed spring ball and fell behind redshirt freshman Christian Turner but will be heard from.