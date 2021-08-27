Top five Heisman Trophy candidates

1. Michael Penix Jr. (above), QB, Indiana: Penix is electric when he’s healthy. Each of his three seasons at Indiana have ended with him on the sideline due to injuries. But he’s 10-2 as a starter and has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of those games.
2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: There are reasons Stroud shouldn’t be on this list, starting with the fact that he hasn’t attempted a pass at the college level and was in a three-player battle to replace NFL first-rounder Justin Fields. But the oddsmakers believe in Stroud: BetOnline has his odds to win the Heisman at 10/1, the highest Big Ten player on that list and tied for third overall.
3. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota: Ibrahim is a workhorse, and the Golden Gophers’ best chance at making a run at the West Division title is to feed him the ball and let him go to work behind an experienced offensive line. He’s already produced 2,840 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns — ninth and sixth, respectively on Minnesota’s all-time list — in 28 career games.
4. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Olave enters his senior campaign with 22 career touchdown receptions, two of which came during a 132-yard performance in a victory over Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal last season.
5. Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State: Clifford needs to cut down on his turnovers — he had nine interceptions last season — but he plays in a quarterback-friendly scheme and has plenty of playmakers around him.