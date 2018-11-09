1. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana: Silky-smooth wing can score from anywhere on the court and thinks only about winning.
2. Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland: Smith is a classic stretch-four on offense who will need to step up his game on defense.
3. Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois: He can play any of the three perimeter spots and he'll be the go-to guy from day one.
4. Aaron Wiggins, SF, Maryland: Athletic wing can score at all three levels, could be instant offense off the bench.
5. Ignas Brazdeikis, PF, Michigan: Already 19, the Lithuanian-born Canadian shooter is as college-ready as they come.