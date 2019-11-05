D.J. Carton Ohio State

1. Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Indiana: Son of ex-NBA player Dale Davis is only 2019 McDonald's All-American in Big Ten.

2. D.J. Carton (above), PG, Ohio State: It's only a matter of time before instinctive Carton takes over for transfer CJ Walker.

3. E.J. Liddell, PF, Ohio State: His versatile offensive game and shot-blocking ability should land him a major role.

4. Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan: Franz isn't as tall as older brother Moritz but could start due to his outside skills.

5. Rocket Watts, SG, Michigan State: His shooting will be needed immediately with Joshua Langford out until January.

