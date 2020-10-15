 Skip to main content
Top five freshman

Graham Mertz - UW vs. Central Michigan

1. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland: First committed to LSU, but changed his mind and stayed home to play for Terps.

2. Jalen Berger, RB, UW: True freshman running backs from New Jersey have a way of making immediate splash at UW.

3. Julian Fleming, WR, Ohio State: Big, fluid route-runner with a 5-star rating will help ease loss of K.J. Hill.

4. Maliq Carr, WR, Purdue: Freshman wide receivers thrive at Purdue and 6-5, 225-pound Carr enrolled in January.

5. Graham Mertz (above), QB, UW: Jack Coan's foot injury thrusts heralded recruit into limelight after redshirt season.

