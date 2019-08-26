1. Chase Young (above), DE, Ohio State: No, he's not a Bosa, but athletic freak should build on the 9.5 sacks he rang up last season.
2. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: Rangy end led the conference with 10.5 sacks as a sophomore ... and he never even started a game.
3. Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State: While not dynamic athletically, Willekes led Big Ten in tackles for loss with 20.5.
4. Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State: Spartans led the nation in rush defense and Williams was their anchor in the middle.
5. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: His 20 TFLs give him edge over Northwestern's Joe Gaziano, Minnesota's Carter Coughlin.