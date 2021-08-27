Top five defensive linemen

1. Aidan Hutchinson (above), DE, Michigan: Hutchinson’s decision to return for his senior season was huge for the Wolverines, who will benefit from his leadership and playmaking ability.
2. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: After being named a Freshman All-American in 2019, Karlaftis’ playing time was limited last season due to injury and COVID-19. The five-star recruit who decided to stay home and play for the Boilermakers is projected as a first-round pick in 2022.
3. Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State: Garrett survived a gunshot wound to the face last offseason and appeared in all eight games for the Buckeyes in 2020. The 300-pounder has played in 40 games during his career and is a load in the middle of the Buckeyes’ defensive front.
4. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State: Harrison, a 6-6, 272-pound pest on the edge, was named second team All-Big Ten by the coaches last season.
5. Owen Carney, DE, Illinois: Carney was a consensus All-Big Ten second team selection last season after recording five sacks in eight games.