 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five defensive backs

Top five defensive backs

Shaun Wade Florida Atlantic Ohio St

1. Shaun Wade (above), CB, Ohio State: Latest in long line of elite cover corners with great closing speed at Ohio State.

2. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State: Thought about heading to the NFL but was limited by injury late in season.

3. Eric Burrell, S, UW: Whether it's interceptions, tackles or TFLs, Burrell can usually be found around the ball.

4. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan: Didn't live up to his 5-star billing as a freshman, but he's a budding star now.

5. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana: Broke up 13 passes last year, tops in the nation among freshman defensive backs.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics