1. Lavert Hill (above), CB, Michigan: Stats were so-so because teams didn't throw at him, but Hill was still third-team All-American.
2. Josiah Scott, Michigan State: A sensation as true freshman in 2017, he missed first eight games of 2018 with a knee injury.
3. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State: Senior free safety does it all and leads what is expected to be a vastly improved secondary.
4. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan: Second-team All-Big Ten selection as junior is a playmaking force on the back line of defense.
5. David Dowell, Michigan State: Despite occasional inconsistency, he was first-team All-Big Ten in 2017, third-team in 2018.