Top five defensive backs

1. Sevyn Banks (above), CB, Ohio State: Banks, poised to be the next great lockdown cornerback for the Buckeyes, led the team with seven pass breakups last season.
2. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern: Joseph earned first team All-America honors as a redshirt freshman after finishing with six interceptions, tied for the most in the nation. Two of those picks came in a win over UW.
3. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana: Mullen was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America after producing 4½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble last season.
4. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State: Brisker had a team-high six pass breakups and was third in tackles with 57 as a first-time starter last season.
5. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska: Taylor-Britt has started 17 games over the past two seasons. He was a second team All-Big Ten pick last season after finishing with four pass breakups and two interceptions.