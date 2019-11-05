Nojel Eastern Purdue

1. Zavier Simpson, PG, Michigan: A lockdown defender who finished fourth in the Big Ten in steals with 1.4 per game.

2. Nojel Eastern (above left), SF, Purdue: The 6-foot-6 junior swingman can guard any position on the floor except maybe center.

3. Matt Haarms, C, Purdue: At 7-foot-3, he led Big Ten in blocked shots with 2.1 per game and altered many others.

4. Geo Baker, PG, Rutgers: Scarlet Knights' do-everything leader was second in the Big Ten with 1.6 steals per game.

5. Nate Reuvers, PF, UW: Was fourth in Big Ten with 1.8 blocked shots per game and has improved his strength, quickness.

