1. Zavier Simpson, PG, Michigan: A lockdown defender who finished fourth in the Big Ten in steals with 1.4 per game.
2. Nojel Eastern (above left), SF, Purdue: The 6-foot-6 junior swingman can guard any position on the floor except maybe center.
3. Matt Haarms, C, Purdue: At 7-foot-3, he led Big Ten in blocked shots with 2.1 per game and altered many others.
4. Geo Baker, PG, Rutgers: Scarlet Knights' do-everything leader was second in the Big Ten with 1.6 steals per game.
5. Nate Reuvers, PF, UW: Was fourth in Big Ten with 1.8 blocked shots per game and has improved his strength, quickness.