Top five contenders for Big Ten title

Ryan Day - Big Ten Championship Ohio State

1. Ohio State: Buckeyes didn't miss a beat under first-year coach Ryan Day (above), winning third straight Big Ten title.

2. Penn State: Nittany Lions' chance of unseating Buckeyes in East took hit when linebacker Micah Parsons opted out.

3. Wisconsin: Badgers are deep and experienced, especially on defense, but must replace stars on both sides of ball.

4. Minnesota: Gophers a handful on offense, but will inexperienced defense play well enough to knock off UW in West?

5. Iowa: If Hawkeyes find a quarterback, they could contend in West, especially since they have the Badgers at home.

