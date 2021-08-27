 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five conference games
0 Comments

Top five conference games

  • 0
Indiana vs. Ohio State

1. Ohio State at Indiana, Oct. 23: The Buckeyes had to hold on for dear life to win this matchup last season in Columbus. Ohio State led 35-14 early in the third quarter before Indiana scored four touchdowns in a span of 15:22 to cut its deficit to a touchdown.

2. Penn State at UW, Sept. 4: A Top 25 matchup to open the season, and fans finally back inside Camp Randall Stadium? Sounds delightful.

3. Penn State at Ohio State, Oct. 30: The Buckeyes have won four consecutive games in this series, but two of those games were decided by one point.

4. UW at Illinois, Oct. 9: The Badgers’ first meeting with an old friend, Bret Bielema, who went 68-24 in seven seasons at UW from 2006 to 2012. Bielema has a big rebuilding project in front of him in Champaign, but his return to the Big Ten makes the conference more interesting.

5. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 27: The rivals didn’t play last season for the first time since 1918 because of COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program. It was probably a good thing for the Wolverines, who haven’t beaten the Buckeyes in a decade and were outscored 118-66 in the two most recent meetings.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics