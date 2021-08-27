Top five conference games

1. Ohio State at Indiana, Oct. 23: The Buckeyes had to hold on for dear life to win this matchup last season in Columbus. Ohio State led 35-14 early in the third quarter before Indiana scored four touchdowns in a span of 15:22 to cut its deficit to a touchdown.
2. Penn State at UW, Sept. 4: A Top 25 matchup to open the season, and fans finally back inside Camp Randall Stadium? Sounds delightful.
3. Penn State at Ohio State, Oct. 30: The Buckeyes have won four consecutive games in this series, but two of those games were decided by one point.
4. UW at Illinois, Oct. 9: The Badgers’ first meeting with an old friend, Bret Bielema, who went 68-24 in seven seasons at UW from 2006 to 2012. Bielema has a big rebuilding project in front of him in Champaign, but his return to the Big Ten makes the conference more interesting.
5. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 27: The rivals didn’t play last season for the first time since 1918 because of COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program. It was probably a good thing for the Wolverines, who haven’t beaten the Buckeyes in a decade and were outscored 118-66 in the two most recent meetings.