1. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 30: Jim Harbaugh (above left) is 0-4 against Ohio State. If he wants to win East, he has to beat the Buckeyes.
2. Michigan at UW, Sept. 21: Badgers hope to rebound from rare down season and Wolverines seek fast start in huge Big Ten opener.
3. Ohio State at Nebraska, Sept. 28: Buckeyes were rocked at Iowa in 2017, Purdue in 2018. Can Nebraska make it three straight?
4. Penn State at Ohio State, Nov. 23: Last two meetings were decided by one point. Buckeyes might be looking ahead to Michigan.
5. Iowa at Nebraska, Nov. 29: It would surprise no one if the West Division title was on the line in this escalating rivalry.