1. Michigan State at Purdue, Jan. 12: Spartans suffered first Big Ten loss at Purdue last year and this is the teams' only meeting.
2. Michigan State at Maryland, Feb. 29: The teams meet two weeks earlier in East Lansing, but second game could decide Big Ten title.
3. Purdue at Maryland, Jan. 18: Another battle of contenders that meet only once, only this time the Boilermakers are on the road.
4. Illinois at Maryland, Dec. 7: Early part of Big Ten schedule lacks marquee matchups, but this one should tell if Illini are legit.
5. Purdue at Ohio State, Feb. 15: Another expected contender that the Boilermakers face just once. Is anyone noticing a pattern here?