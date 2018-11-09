1. Michigan State at Michigan, Feb. 24: Top two title contenders will meet again two weeks later at East Lansing.
2. Purdue at Michigan, Dec. 1: Boilermakers will learn right out of the gate if they are still a Big Ten contender.
3. Nebraska at Maryland, Jan. 2: Big Ten's "second" season starts with matchup of teams picked for first division.
4. Michigan State at UW, Feb. 12: Badgers-Spartans is always must-see TV in Big Ten and this is the only meeting.
5. Indiana at Michigan, Jan. 6: If Hoosiers are indeed title contenders, they'll have to show it against Wolverines.