1. Juwan Howard (above), Michigan: Filling John Beilein’s shoes would be hard for someone who has college coaching experience.
2. Mark Turgeon, Maryland: Turgeon always has talent, but Terps have made the Sweet 16 just once in his eight years.
3. Chris Collins, Northwestern: That NCAA tournament bid in 2017 seems like a long way off for rebuilding Wildcats.
4. Archie Miller, Indiana: Hoosiers are 35-31 in Miller’s two years and Indiana fans aren’t known for their patience.
5. Patrick Chambers, Penn State: Eight years is a long time to go without an NCAA bid. Nine might be too much to ask.