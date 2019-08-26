1. Jim Harbaugh (above), Michigan: He hasn't beaten Ohio State nor won a title, now he's being picked for first. It could get ugly.
2. Chris Ash, Rutgers: Scarlet Knights are 7-29 under Ash and, after a 1-11 season, might be heading in the wrong direction.
3. Lovie Smith, Illinois: Smith has been playing teenagers during rebuild, but even he admits this is the year to improve on 9-27 record.
4. Ryan Day, Ohio State: In seven seasons in Columbus, Urban Meyer was 83-9 with one national title (2014). You're up, Ryan.
5. Mike Locksley, Maryland: Did three years as an Alabama assistant teach Locksley anything after his 2-26 stint at New Mexico?