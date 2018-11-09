Fran McCaffery-Oates

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery led the Hawkeyes to 14-19 record last season, including a 4-14 mark in Big Ten play. 

1. Fran McCaffery, Iowa: McCaffery has shown he can get the Hawkeyes to score, but will they ever play winning defense?

2. Tim Miles, Nebraska: The last time Miles' Cornhuskers opened a season with outsized expectations, they went 13-18.

3. Greg Gard, Wisconsin: Badgers missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 19 years, but injuries no longer an excuse.

4. Pat Chambers, Penn State: Arrow was pointing upward after Nittany Lions won NIT, then guard Tony Carr left for NBA.

5. Richard Pitino, Minnesota: Injuries, suspensions derailed the Gophers last season and Pitino must right the ship.

