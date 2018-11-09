John Beilein-Oates

Michigan coach John Beilein led the Wolverines to a 33-8 record and a national championship appearance last season. 

1. John Beilein, Michigan: Beilein has become the Big Ten's new Bo Ryan. The faces may change, the results don't.

2. Archie Miller, Indiana: Hoosiers were surprisingly competitive in his first year and he has talent to build on that.

3. Greg Gard, Wisconsin: Ethan Happ is back, three key guards are healthy and Badgers could regain rightful place in Big Ten.

4. Matt Painter, Purdue: If Boilermakers stay in the Big Ten mix after losing four starters, he'll deserve an award.

5. Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Finding replacements for early NBA defections is nothing new for dean of Big Ten coaches.

