1. John Beilein, Michigan: Beilein has become the Big Ten's new Bo Ryan. The faces may change, the results don't.
2. Archie Miller, Indiana: Hoosiers were surprisingly competitive in his first year and he has talent to build on that.
3. Greg Gard, Wisconsin: Ethan Happ is back, three key guards are healthy and Badgers could regain rightful place in Big Ten.
4. Matt Painter, Purdue: If Boilermakers stay in the Big Ten mix after losing four starters, he'll deserve an award.
5. Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Finding replacements for early NBA defections is nothing new for dean of Big Ten coaches.