1. Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Solid veterans inside and outside could result in Izzo’s first NCAA title since 2000.
2. Chris Holtmann (above), Ohio State: Buckeyes have been good in his first two seasons, but now he has his house in order.
3. Brad Underwood, Illinois: Illini haven’t been good in his first two seasons, but he, too, has his house in order.
4. Greg Gard, UW: Expectation are low due to loss of Ethan Happ. Then again, expectations are always low for Badgers.
5. Steve Pikiell, Rutgers: Deeper Scarlet Knights could surprise despite Eugene Omoruyi’s late transfer to Oregon.