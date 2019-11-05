1. Kaleb Wesson (above), Ohio State: Returned after testing NBA waters and is working on becoming more than a low-post scorer.
2. Matt Haarms, Purdue: The 7-footer led Big Ten in blocked shots at 2.1 per game and in field-goal shooting at 63.2%.
3. Luka Garza, Iowa: Showed nice touch by scoring 13.1 points per game but must make more impact as defender, rebounder.
4. Daniel Oturu, Minnesota: Sophomore can do it all — score, rebound, block shots. Now he has to do more of all three.
5. Jon Teske, Michigan: He's expected to become more of a low-post scorer and who better to learn from than Juwan Howard?