1. Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: If he can sink free throws and add a mid-range jumper, senior could be an all-American.
2. Nick Ward, Michigan State: Took NBA scouts' advice to slim down and should be even better than last year.
3. Bruno Fernando, Maryland: Athletic big man hopes to expand game after coming on strong late last season.
4. Mike Watkins, Penn State: Rebounder-defender deluxe a question mark due to repeated run-ins with the law.
5. Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State: Foul difficulty plagued him as a freshman, but he's a 270-pound force down low.