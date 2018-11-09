Happ-Ward-Oates
Wisconsin center Ethan Happ works against Michigan State center Nick Ward during a game last season. 

1. Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: If he can sink free throws and add a mid-range jumper, senior could be an all-American.

2. Nick Ward, Michigan State: Took NBA scouts' advice to slim down and should be even better than last year.

3. Bruno Fernando, Maryland: Athletic big man hopes to expand game after coming on strong late last season.

4. Mike Watkins, Penn State: Rebounder-defender deluxe a question mark due to repeated run-ins with the law.

5. Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State: Foul difficulty plagued him as a freshman, but he's a 270-pound force down low.

