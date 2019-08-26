1. Michigan: Spread concepts installed by new coordinator Josh Gattis should give Jim Harbaugh his best offense at Michigan.
2. Ohio State: Urban Meyer is gone, but all that talent remains. New coach Ryan Day faces a lot of roster turnover, though.
3. Michigan State: The defense remains stout and the offense will be improved, so Spartans should be right back in the chase.
4. Nebraska: A favorable schedule, improved recruiting and renewed enthusiasm have the program on a rapid rise.
5. UW: Was the fall to 8-5 a one-year deal or a sign the program is in decline? Tough schedule, but UW will be back in 2019.