1. Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State: Got lost in the shuffle as a freshman but his minutes, production should soar.
2. Isaiah Roby, PF, Nebraska: Roby can do just about everything on the court, now he just has to do it all the time.
3. Justin Smith, SF, Indiana: Versatile sophomore came on strong late last season despite playing out of position.
4. Nate Reuvers, PF, Wisconsin: Last season's experience combined with added muscle will make him a factor from the start.
5. Isaiah Livers, SF, Michigan: Showed the ability to score both inside and outside in a reserve role last season.