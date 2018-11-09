Xavier Tillman-Oates

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman averaged 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while playing 8.7 minutes a game last season as a freshman. 

1. Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State: Got lost in the shuffle as a freshman but his minutes, production should soar.

2. Isaiah Roby, PF, Nebraska: Roby can do just about everything on the court, now he just has to do it all the time.

3. Justin Smith, SF, Indiana: Versatile sophomore came on strong late last season despite playing out of position.

4. Nate Reuvers, PF, Wisconsin: Last season's experience combined with added muscle will make him a factor from the start.

5. Isaiah Livers, SF, Michigan: Showed the ability to score both inside and outside in a reserve role last season.

