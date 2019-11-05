1. Aaron Henry (above), SF, Michigan State: The 6-foot-6 wing showed late in season he can score, rebound and defend.
2. Aaron Wheeler, PF, Purdue: Athletic swing forward oozed potential despite seeing limited action as a freshman.
3. Isaiah Livers, SF, Michigan: With top three scorers gone, Wolverines will turn to Livers, a 3-point specialist.
4. Kobe King, SF, UW: A knee injury held him back, but added confidence should bring out versatile offensive game.
5. Rob Phinisee, PG, Indiana: Natural-born leader started fast as a freshman but faded after suffering a concussion.