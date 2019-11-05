Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .SNOW WILL SPREAD EAST THROUGH THE AREA OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND LINGER INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE WET, SLUSHY SNOW WILL BE HEAVIEST DURING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. THE SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO A RAIN AND SNOW MIX OR ALL RAIN BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, AS TEMPERATURES WARM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WET, SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&