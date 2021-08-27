Top five breakout/bounce-back candidates

1. Durell Nchami (above), LB, Maryland: Nchami had 3½ tackles for loss while appearing in 10 games as a freshman in 2018. But injuries have plagued him the past two seasons, with an ACL tear almost completely wiping out 2019 and a leg injury limiting Nchami to three games last season. Nchami would give Maryland’s pass-rushing efforts a big boost if he can stay on the field.
2. Tim Baldwin Jr., RB, Indiana: The Hoosiers have to replace Stevie Scott III, who scored 30 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Baldwin may be the guy to fill those shoes after showing signs of explosiveness last season, including a 106-yard effort against Maryland.
3. Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota: Jackson finished with modest receiving totals as a true freshman, catching 12 passes for 167 yards. But he had four for 67 yards in a loss at UW and should get more targets as the Gophers try to replace Rashod Bateman.
4. Milton Wright, WR, Purdue: Wright has 42 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns during his first two seasons at Purdue. There could be a big jump this season as Purdue tries not to rely too heavily on David Bell now that Rondale Moore is in the NFL.