1. Jeffrey Okudah (above), CB, Ohio State: Buckeyes running feeder program for NFL secondaries, which is the only reason Okudah didn't start.
2. Chris Orr, ILB, UW: Orr has persevered through injuries and a stacked inside-linebacker group, but now it's his time to shine.
3. Antoine Winfield, CB, Minnesota: A freshman All-American in 2016, Winfield lost his season to injury in past two Big Ten openers.
4. Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State: Trace McSorley graduated and Tommy Stevens transferred, handing QB-friendly offense to Clifford.
5. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: After biding his time behind Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, Paye is ready to get after quarterbacks.