None of the players on the first or second team of the 2017-18 Associated Press All-America list are back this season, so the race for national player of the year appears to be wide open.
The Big Ten has a couple of strong candidates in Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards and UW senior center Ethan Happ. As usual, a crop of likely one-and-done freshmen could make a run at the award.
Here are five other players who could get their hands on the hardware:
Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds at Memphis in 2016-17 before deciding to transfer, is a big reason the Jayhawks are favored to win the Big 12 Conference title for the 15th consecutive season.
North Carolina senior forward Luke Maye averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season and could help lead the Tar Heels to the Final Four for the third time in four seasons.
Tennessee has never made it to the Final Four, but the Vols have a shot this year thanks to junior forward Grant Williams. He averaged 15.2 points last season while helping Tennessee win 26 games.
Syracuse guard Tyus Battle decided to return for his junior season after averaging 19.2 points in 2017-18.
St. John’s junior guard Shamorie Ponds averaged 21.6 and 4.7 assists last season for a sub-.500 team.