Too reliant on transfer goalies?

Why have both hockey programs been so dependent on transfers in goal?— richard kalson (@rdk1212) December 8, 2020
For me, goaltender is the most precarious position when it comes to hockey recruiting. If a team misses on a forward or defenseman, there are others that can pick up the slack. It's a lot more obvious when a goalie doesn't pan out as hoped.
Let's break this down by team because there are different issues with the men's and women's teams beyond the shared elements of opportunity and need.
To a small extent, the Badgers men are still digging out from the shake-up triggered by Luke Opilka's decision to play major juniors instead of at UW three months before the 2015-16 season started. Mike Eaves' staff had to scramble to bring in Matt Jurusik that offseason. Tony Granato's staff decided to shake things up again two years later and add All-American Kyle Hayton as a graduate transfer, a stopgap move that didn't work out for either the team or the player.
Last offseason, the Badgers were quick to jump on the chance to add Robbie Beydoun as a grad transfer from Michigan Tech. They already had Cameron Rowe and Ben Garrity coming in, and at that point it wasn't certain that Daniel Lebedeff would sign with a pro team in Finland, which he did later.
By the statistics, the men's team hasn't been able to find the right fit at goalie. Of course, the statistics from recent seasons reflect some poor play from the Badgers players in front of the goalie. The turn to Jack Berry for the playoffs last season could make one think that the staff didn't think Lebedeff was the answer going forward, so another dip into the grad transfer waters was a move to bridge the gap for a third goalie on the roster until recruit Noah Grannan comes on board next season.
The answer is simpler on the women's side. The opportunities to bring in Kristen Campbell for three years in 2017 after North Dakota's program folded and Kennedy Blair this year as a grad transfer from Mercyhurst were too good to pass up, regardless of what options were already available on the roster.
With NCAA transfer rule changes on the horizon (even though there are only conference limits on immediate eligibility for transfers in women's hockey now), there may come a point where transfers are a normal part of the recruiting game. So don't expect this to be a short-lived trend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!