Too reliant on transfer goalies?

For me, goaltender is the most precarious position when it comes to hockey recruiting. If a team misses on a forward or defenseman, there are others that can pick up the slack. It's a lot more obvious when a goalie doesn't pan out as hoped.

Let's break this down by team because there are different issues with the men's and women's teams beyond the shared elements of opportunity and need.

To a small extent, the Badgers men are still digging out from the shake-up triggered by Luke Opilka's decision to play major juniors instead of at UW three months before the 2015-16 season started. Mike Eaves' staff had to scramble to bring in Matt Jurusik that offseason. Tony Granato's staff decided to shake things up again two years later and add All-American Kyle Hayton as a graduate transfer, a stopgap move that didn't work out for either the team or the player.

Last offseason, the Badgers were quick to jump on the chance to add Robbie Beydoun as a grad transfer from Michigan Tech. They already had Cameron Rowe and Ben Garrity coming in, and at that point it wasn't certain that Daniel Lebedeff would sign with a pro team in Finland, which he did later.