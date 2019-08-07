Known as the “Gray Ghost of Gonzaga,” Canadeo played during a challenging era in Packers history, when the team struggled — the Packers did not have a winning record during his final five seasons with the team — and Lambeau changed offenses from the Notre Dame Box to the Wing-T.
Nonetheless, at age 30 in 1949, he became the third runner in NFL history to crack 1,000 yards in a season, while playing on a 2-10 team. Canadeo was a scrappy, punishing runner and the third in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
For his career, Canadeo rushed for 4,197 yards, the Packers’ franchise record at the time of his retirement, and accounted for 8,667 total yards (rushing, passing, receiving and returning). His No. 3 was the second number retired by the Packers after Don Hutson’s, and he went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974 as a senior nominee. One of Lombardi’s closest friends and confidants, Canadeo was a member of the Packers’ executive committee from 1958 through 1993.
“He was probably one of the best all-around players in Packer history,” longtime Packers public relations director Lee Remmel said when Canadeo died at age 84 in 2003. “He could do just about anything. He was a good runner, a good blocker, a good returner and a good receiver. He was one of the toughest players the Packers have ever had, an extremely hard-nosed player.”