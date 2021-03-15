 Skip to main content
TONY BENNETT | HEAD COACH | VIRGINIA

Virginia coach Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett, son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, has won three national coach of the year awards while leading Virginia to a 277-96 record over 12 seasons. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region. 

