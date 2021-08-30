 Skip to main content
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West

Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”

