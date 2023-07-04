TODAY'S OBITUARIES Jul 4, 2023 Jul 4, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save None 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Schedule of Madison-area Fourth of July parades, fireworks and more Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July. Founder of Burnie's Rock Shop in Madison dies on his 100th birthday His family said he was looking forward to two 100th birthday parties and even helped plan them. Polzin: How Andrea Anders went from DeForest High to Ted Lasso's wife Not getting one role helped Andrea Anders become a regular on the hit show "Ted Lasso." Here's a look at her path to AFC Richmond. Dave's Hot Chicken opened its second Madison location Thursday "It's the same great food," said Ron Stokes, president and chief operating officer for Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, who owns… UW-Madison alum returns sunburst chair she stole in 1992 Gayle Litteral went to the UW-Madison police department and confessed to her crime as her family waited in the car with the chair.