CUFF, Susan, noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison Gudel, Matthew, 11 a.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton Hanssen, Marjie, 4 to 7 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton MonTGomery, David, noon, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
TODAY'S FUNERALS
