BOlZ, John and Marian, 11 a.m., Grace episcopal church, 116
W. Washington Ave., Madison
Fosdal, Gerald "Gerry," 4 to 7 p.m. visitation, Willerup united Methodist church, 414 Water St., Cambridge
Hotter, Thomas, 4 to 7 p.m. visitation, cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
HUDZINSKI, Lori, 12:30 p.m., Gunderson east Funeral and cremation care, 5203 Monona drive, Madison
KAHl, Evelyn M., 11 a.m. service, Christ Lutheran Church, 700 county road B, Stoughton
LWWIS, Phyllis, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary lake road, Waunakee
MCDOUGAL, Nicole "Nikki," 3 to 7 p.m. visitation only, Gunderson east Funeral and cremation care, 5203 Monona drive, Madison
MOEN, Henry, 11 a.m., Gunderson east Funeral and cremation care, 5203 Monona drive, Madison
