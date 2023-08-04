PHILLIPS, Orville, 1 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and cremation care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb SHERVEN, Julie, 11 a.m., Hillcrest Bible church, 752 E.nether-wood St., Oregon SIEDSCHLAG, Patricia, 7 to 9 p.m. visitation, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. SSherman Ave., Madison THOMAS, Terry, 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist catholic church, 209 south St., Waunakee
WENN, grace A., 10 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, St. Ann's catholic church, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton WESCOTT, Mary, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Fem-rite Drive, Monona
ZIEGLER, carol, 9:30 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, St. Peter catholic church, 7121 co. Hwy. K, Middleton
■ see all published obituaries on Madison.com.