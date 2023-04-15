Today's highlight on April 15, 1912, the British luxury liner RMs titanic foundered in the north Atlantic off newfoundland more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an Iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.

In 1865, president Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's theatre in Washington; Endrew Johnson became the nation's 17th president.

In 1892, General electric co., formed by the merger of the Edison electric light co. and other firms, was incorporated in Schenectady, New York.

In 1945, during World War ii, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. president Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died on April 12, was buried at the Roosevelt family home in Hyde park, new York.

in 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball's first Black major league player

In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death.

In 2019, fire swept across the top of the Notre dame cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral's spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church's structure had been saved.

In 2020, the government reported that the nation's industrial output in March registered its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized at the end of World War ii as factories shut down amid the coronavirus epidemic.

