Today's highlight

on April 20, 2010, an explosion on the deep water horizon oil platform, leased by Bp, killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (the well was finally capped nearly three months later.)

On this date in 1812, the fourth vice president

of the united states, George Clinton, died in Washington at age 72, becoming the first vice president to die while in office.

In 1861, col. Robert e. lee resigned his commission in the united states army. (lee went on to command the army of northern Virginia, and eventually became general-in-chief of the confederate forces.)

In 1912, Boston's Fenway park hosted its first professional baseball game while Navin Field (tiger stadium) opened in Detroit. (the red sox defeated the new York highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings; the tigers beat the Cleveland naps 6-5 in 11 innings.) in 1916, the Chicago cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman park); the cubs defeated the Cincinnati reds 7-6.

In 1971, the supreme court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.

In 1972, Apollo 16's lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. young and Charles M. duke Jr., landed on the moon.

In 1986, following an absence of six decades, Russian-born pianist Vladimir Horowitz performed in the soviet union to a packed audience at the Grand hall of the Tchaikovsky conservatory in Moscow.

In 1999, the columbine high school massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.

In 2003, U.S. army forces took control of Baghdad from the Marines in a changing of the guard that thinned the military presence in the capital.

In 2008, pope Benedict XVi celebrated his final Mass in the united states before a full house in Yankee stadium, blessing his enormous U.S. flock and telling Americans to use their freedoms wisely.

In 2016, five former new Orleans police officers pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the deadly shootings on a bridge in the days following hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In 2020, the centers for disease control and prevention said reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants were up about 20 percent in the first three months of the year; researchers believed it was related to the coronavirus epidemic.

Ten years ago:a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the steep hills of china's southwestern Sichuan province, leaving nearly 200 people dead. Five snowboarders were killed in a backcountry avalanche on Colorado's Loveland pass. the bodies

were recovered several hours later.