Tobias Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth. Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why the Vilas Zoo lost its only Black zookeepers Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool. 4 observations from Wisconsin football's 12th spring practice Thoughts on a young cornerback, Braelon Allen's development as a receiver and more from Badgers football practice. Why John Blackwell decided to commit to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Mark Strobel out from Wisconsin men's hockey coaching staff after team's second-worst season The Wisconsin men's hockey team announces a change to the coaching staff after the Badgers struggled last season. Open Jim: What Wisconsin men's basketball returnees are in line to make the biggest jump? Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag. Woman stabbed following argument on North Side, police say A woman was stabbed twice Saturday night, once in her abdomen and once in her elbow, after entering a North Side apartment amid an argument according to police. Wisconsin outside hitter Lauren Jardine enters transfer portal The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman volleyball season for the Badgers. 4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice Thoughts on Dean Engram's progress as a wide receiver, a redshirt sophomore cornerback's confidence and more from the Badgers' Tuesday football practice. Meet the Wisconsin football graduate assistant who's been a 'blessing' for the program's QBs Badgers quarterbacks are getting guidance on their throwing technique, defensive reads and more from a former Stanford QB with family ties to the UW program.