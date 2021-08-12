 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tobias Tinkle

Tobias Tinkle

Name: Tobias Tinkle Age: Adult (1-6 years) Weight: 8 lbs Personality and Home Preferences: Hello there, human! I am Tobias... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iowa city pushes to restore tree canopy after historic derecho

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics