TJ Edwards – Eagles

Former Badgers linebacker TJ Edwards had a strong day for the Eagles on both defense and special teams. Edwards had six tackles, including five solo efforts, and forced a fumble while covering a punt. That fumble, forced against Rams receiver/returner Cooper Kupp, gave the Eagles the ball inside the red zone.
TJ Edwards forces the fumble and K'Von Wallace secures it for Eagles!— Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) September 20, 2020
Biggest play of the day for Eagles! pic.twitter.com/q1OWYpPWim
