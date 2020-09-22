 Skip to main content
TJ Edwards – Eagles

Former Badgers linebacker TJ Edwards had a strong day for the Eagles on both defense and special teams. Edwards had six tackles, including five solo efforts, and forced a fumble while covering a punt. That fumble, forced against Rams receiver/returner Cooper Kupp, gave the Eagles the ball inside the red zone.

