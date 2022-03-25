Meet Tinker, an approximately 6yr old beagle/hound mix. She's amazing: polite on the leash, knows sit, stands by the door... View on PetFinder
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
The Wisconsin men's basketball team held Colgate scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half Friday. Johnny Davis was blunt and brief when explaining what changed for the Badgers during that stretch.
Johnny Davis provided an update on his ankle injury during the Badgers men’s basketball team’s news conference Saturday. Here’s what the UW star said.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Cyclones to prepare you for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Iowa State.
UW-Madison recommended the professor be monitored but most students couldn't recall that happening, calling into question the level of oversight applied.
Johnny Davis found his shooting touch in the second half, leading the third-seeded Badgers with 25 points as they defeated the 14th-seeded Raiders 67-60 to advance to a Sunday showdown with Iowa State.
The Badgers men’s basketball team was without its backup point guard in its NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State. But Lorne Bowman II did not leave the program. Here’s an update.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't and what it means after Wisconsin men's basketball season came to an end with a loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.