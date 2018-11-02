Davante Adams’ first meeting with the Patriots was an unforgettable one. As a rookie second-round pick, he caught six passes for 121 yards as the Patriots viewed him as the weak link in the Packers’ passing game. Adams turned out to be so good that day that midway through the Packers’ 26-21 win at Lambeau Field, Belichick changed his defense to slow Adams down.
Now, four years later, Adams has solidified himself as one of the league’s top No. 1 receivers. He enters Sunday night with 52 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns – having put up back-to-back-to-back 100-yard games.
“I think I had some solid games before that, but nothing where it really popped out as an ‘I arrived’ type game,” Adams recalled of that 2014 game. “I’d made some plays and things like that, but my rookie year I definitely felt like that was the one. First time playing Tom (Brady) and his team, and just knowing what the Patriots stand for, that was definitely the one where I felt like I started getting into a groove a little bit.
“When you (think about it), it’s kind of cool how it goes full circle. You go from having production because you were the No. 3 and nobody is kind of paying attention to you (in 2014), so I can squeeze through the cracks, to now I’m sure they’ll be game-planning for some of the things I’ve done. So it’ll be interesting to see if I can go out there and still have a game like I did because that’s obviously what I intend on doing.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9-11 on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.